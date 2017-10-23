Toney woman killed in pedestrian-involved wreck in Meridianville

Alabama State Troopers say a 30-year-old Toney woman was killed on U.S. 231 near Meridianville Bottom Road Monday night just before 8 o'clock.

Investigators tell us Elizabeth Ann Hartley, 30 was struck and injured by a 2014 Toyota Camry and was transported to Huntsville Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Troopers are investigating a single car crash involving a pedestrian in Madison co on us 231 near meridianville bottom rd w/ one fatality. — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) October 24, 2017

The driver of the Toyota was not injured. Alabama State Troopers will continue to investigate.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48