Toney woman killed after being struck by car in Meridianville - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

First Alert Weather Day

Toney woman killed after being struck by car in Meridianville

MERIDIANVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Alabama State Troopers say a Toney woman was killed on U.S. 231 near Meridianville Bottom Road just before 8 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say 30-year-old Elizabeth Ann Hartley was struck and injured by a 2014 Toyota Camry and was transported to Huntsville Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. 

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

Alabama State Troopers will continue to investigate. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly