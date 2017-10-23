1 killed in pedestrian-involved wreck in Meridianville - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

First Alert Weather Day

1 killed in pedestrian-involved wreck in Meridianville

MERIDIANVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Alabama State Troopers say someone was killed on U.S. 231 near Meridianville Bottom Road Monday night.

Troopers say a vehicle struck a pedestrian. The victim's identity has not been released.

No other information has been released yet.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly