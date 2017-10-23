1 killed in pedestrian-involved wreck in Meridianville

Alabama State Troopers say someone was killed on U.S. 231 near Meridianville Bottom Road Monday night.

Troopers say a vehicle struck a pedestrian. The victim's identity has not been released.

No other information has been released yet.

Troopers are investigating a single car crash involving a pedestrian in Madison co on us 231 near meridianville bottom rd w/ one fatality. — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) October 24, 2017

