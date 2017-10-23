Tuscumbia woman killed by van she fell out of

Alabama State Troopers say a Tuscumbia woman was killed by a vehicle she was traveling in Monday afternoon.

Troopers say 45-year-old Selina Burns Peralta fell from a 1988 GMC van and was struck by the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at about 12:40 p.m. on Alabama 69 in Cullman County about two miles south of Fairview.

Troopers are still investigating.

