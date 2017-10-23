Tuscumbia woman killed by van she fell out of - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

First Alert Weather Day

Tuscumbia woman killed by van she fell out of

By Jonathan Grass, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Alabama State Troopers say a Tuscumbia woman was killed by a vehicle she was traveling in Monday afternoon.

Troopers say 45-year-old Selina Burns Peralta fell from a 1988 GMC van and was struck by the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at about 12:40 p.m. on Alabama 69 in Cullman County about two miles south of Fairview.

Troopers are still investigating.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly