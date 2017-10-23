Three Springs runaways indicted for capital murder

Court records show two former Three Springs residents have been indicted on capital murder charges.

Jakobe Carter and Arron Jones ran away from the Madison juvenile facility in August. Police say the suspects went on a burglary spree then beat a 61-year-old construction worker to death while robbing him. Van Johnson's body was found near his work site at the Publix shopping center on County Line Road

The pair will go to trial in Limestone County. A trial date has not been yet been scheduled.

