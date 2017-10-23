Ider police: Burglary suspect 'made himself right at home' in target houses

Ider police have solved a couple of unusual burglaries. Investigators say 20-year-old Justin White Jr. made himself at home while committing the crimes.

Ider police say White took advantage of the situation while the victims were at a high school football game just a short distance down the road. The burglaries happened Friday night at two homes across the street from each other. Police say White went to one and then across the street to the other on Highway 117. A former state representative lives in one of them.

White was arrested over the weekend when he was found in a stolen vehicle. Police say he took electronics from both homes, which have been recovered.

But police also say White didn't go in and out of the homes as quickly as most burglars do. Chief Buddy Crabtree said White sat and ate peanuts at the first home, but that's not all.

"Took a couple of pair of pants when he was leaving the house, went straight across the road to another home there. Again, made himself right at home, changed clothes and ate some food there, cooked a pizza, ate part of it," Crabtree said.

White is being charged with burglary and theft. He remains in the DeKalb County Jail waiting for bond to be set.

