Highway 75, 35 intersection work underway in Rainsville

Road work in Rainsville is causing some headaches.

The state put up permanent concrete barriers at all four stops around the Highway 75 and Highway 35 intersection. Local officials say it was something the state and federal government did as they prepare to resurface the area. Officials say it will prevent people from crossing over two lanes in opposing traffic to get to businesses.

“If it can save somebody's life then I think it's well worth the difference in the way it used to be, so I think you have to back up and look at it like that,” said Rainsville Mayor Roger Lingerfelt.

Lingerfelt said the construction is expected to last several weeks.

