10 facing drug charges after 3 weekend busts in Jackson County

By Stephen McLamb, Reporter
JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Ten people are now under arrest in Jackson County in connection to three separate drug busts over the weekend.

Sheriff's officials say one person was arrested in Paint Rock with a backpack full of drugs.

Another person was arrested when he was found with a trafficking weight of methamphetamine at the jail.

Authorities say more were arrested at a home in Woodville where a very large quantity of liquid morphine was discovered.

