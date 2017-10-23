10 facing drug charges after 3 weekend busts in Jackson County

Ten people are now under arrest in Jackson County in connection to three separate drug busts over the weekend.

Sheriff's officials say one person was arrested in Paint Rock with a backpack full of drugs.

Another person was arrested when he was found with a trafficking weight of methamphetamine at the jail.

Authorities say more were arrested at a home in Woodville where a very large quantity of liquid morphine was discovered.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48