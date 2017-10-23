Grant allowing 2-day waived adoption fees at Huntsville Animal Services

Huntsville Animal Services is waiving adoption fees on Friday and Saturday thanks to a grant from Subaru and ASPCA

The ASPCA/Subaru Fee-Waived Adoption Program is offered across the country to help get shelter pets adopted during the two-day event. Their goal is to adopt 50 shelter pets into community homes.

Each adoption will include the same amenities as regular adoption packages, including rabies vaccinations, microchips, spaying or neutering, and heartworm tests.

The event hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Huntsville Animal Services at 4950 Triana Blvd.

Click here for more adoption information.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48