Huntsville woman charged after video shows brutal beating

A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.



Qounesha Davis was arrested on Monday.

The video circulating on social media shows a woman police believe to be Davis on top of another woman repeatedly hitting and dragging her until she's unconscious. She pulls the victim by the hair while constantly punching and slapping her in the face. The woman attacking her also took pictures and threw toys at her.

Police say the victim has multiple broken bones in her face and spent the weekend in the hospital.

Huntsville police say it happened late last week in Sparkman Housing off Mason Court.

The case remains under investigation.

