Huntsville police trying to ID suspect in brutal beating video

A brutal beating in north Huntsville last week was caught on camera. Now police are trying to identify the suspect.

A video circulating on social media shows a woman on top of another woman repeatedly hitting and dragging her until she's unconscious. She pulls the victim by the hair while constantly punching and slapping her in the face. The woman attacking her also took pictures and threw toys at her.

Police say the victim has multiple broken bones in her face and spent the weekend in the hospital.

Huntsville police say it happened late last week in Sparkman Housing off Mason Court. They are trying to identify the women responsible s well as witnesses.

The Huntsville Housing Authority released the following statement, "Huntsville Housing Authority is working diligently with HPD to obtain factual information to resolve this matter. We have no further information to share at this time."

