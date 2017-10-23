Huntsville police investigating brutal beating video

A brutal beating in north Huntsville last week was caught on camera. Police have seen it and are investigating.More >>
A brutal beating in north Huntsville last week was caught on camera. Police have seen it and are investigating.More >>
Court records show two former Three Springs residents have been indicted on capital murder charges.More >>
Court records show two former Three Springs residents have been indicted on capital murder charges.More >>
At a White House ceremony Monday afternoon, an Alabama hero received the highest award for valor in action that a member of the American Armed Services can receive.More >>
At a White House ceremony Monday afternoon, an Alabama hero received the highest award for valor in action that a member of the American Armed Services can receive.More >>
Alabama State Troopers say a Tuscumbia woman was killed by a vehicle she was traveling in Monday afternoon.More >>
Alabama State Troopers say a Tuscumbia woman was killed by a vehicle she was traveling in Monday afternoon.More >>
Alabama State Troopers say someone was killed on U.S. 231 near Meridianville Bottom Road Monday night.More >>
Alabama State Troopers say someone was killed on U.S. 231 near Meridianville Bottom Road Monday night.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.More >>