My Take - Kneeling or Standing Follow Up

Last week we asked for your thoughts on the kneeling or standing issue during our national anthem. There was a lot of feedback. Most were clearly in support of standing during our National Anthem, but not everyone. Many suggested: If you want to protest that's your right but don't disrespect our flag because of your opinion on an issue unrelated to the flag. Steve P says: "So many people these days just don't get it. They don't even consider compromise. Leadership is about drawing people together through understanding and compromise, not by condemning someone else's opinion.

To find common ground, which should be our goal, we should listen to both sides. George H says: "I know the players have the right to protest. But you also need to be mindful of how you protest. If what you're doing offends many people, then you risk losing the point of the protest. And that is what has happened here. These players need to protest in a manner that puts the spotlight on the issue, not the protester." When you read all of these the take away is we have never been so polarized, opinionated or even close minded.



Right now, we need to work on common ground. As we said last week: To disagree well, you must understand well…and to do that………. all of us are going to need to do a lot more listening.



I'm Dave Thomason, that's my take, what's yours?



