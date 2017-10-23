Austin High School student arrested in drug sweep

An Austin High School student was arrested last week after a scheduled K-9 walk-through of the school conducted by the Decatur Police Department.

During their sweep of the school parking lots, Officer Wesley Swoops deployed his K-9 partner, Pack, on random vehicles. The dog zeroed in on a blue Chevy Monte Carlo in the east parking lot.

The car belonged to 18-year-old Jarvis Hayes.

Following the discovery, Hayes was removed from class and taken to meet with law enforcement and members of the school administration.

Police discovered marijuana packaged for resale in his vehicle during a search and Hayes was found to be in possession of a large amount of money.

He was arrested for possession of marijuana in the first degree. The money in his possession was seized pending judicial proceedings.

Hayes was transported to the Morgan County Jail and was booked in without incident.

He’s being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond.

