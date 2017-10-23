Blue Springs Rd. lanes closed for emergency water main repair

Huntsville Utilities Water Operations has closed both the inside northbound and inside southbound lanes on Blue Springs Road at the Hilltop Terrace intersection for emergency water main repair work.

North and southbound traffic will merge into the outside lanes during this work.

The projected time of the closure is 4-5 hours.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible.

Motorists traveling through this area are asked to do so with extreme caution as workers will be present.

If possible, travelers are advised to plan an alternate route to minimize any inconvenience.

If alternate routes are not available, be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays.

