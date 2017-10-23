Shots fired at north Huntsville gas station - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Shots fired at north Huntsville gas station

By William McLain, Digital Content Manager
Shell station on Sparkman Drive (Source: WAFF) Shell station on Sparkman Drive (Source: WAFF)

An early morning argument on Monday lead to gunfire at a north Huntsville Shell gas station.

Two men reportedly got into an argument before arriving at a convenience store on Sparkman Drive and Blue Spring Road.

Police say two shots were fired. No one was injured.

An investigation remains underway.




 

