3 inmates recaptured following escape in Marshall County

All three Marshall County inmates have been recaptured following a weekend jail break

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said three men were discovered missing during roll call checks Sunday night. They were caught Monday.

They are serving time for a number of charges:

Abraham Lopez - Trafficking meth, possession of drug paraphernalia

Jose Martinez - Domestic violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, using false identity

Jose Rodiguez - Possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

The sheriff's office is holding a press conference Tuesday morning to address the escape.

Two people have been arrested in connection to helping one of the inmates escape. Belinda Houk and Hilario Carmona of Scottsboro allegedly picked up Jose Martinez in Guntersville and drove him to their home.

Houk and Carmona will face charges for facilitating an escape.

The inmates were housed in a minimum security facility. Authorities believe the escape was planned, but add that none of the inmates have a history of disciplinary issues.

The incident marks the first escape from the Marshall County jail in 12 years.

