3 inmates on the run following escape in Marshall County

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is searching for three inmates that escaped Sunday night.



The men were discovered missing during roll call checks. They are serving time for a number of charges:

Abraham Lopez - Trafficking meth, possession of drug paraphernalia

Jose Martinez - Domestic violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, using false identity

Jose Rodiguez - Possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office believes the men are no longer in the county.



Two people have been arrested in connection to helping one of the inmates escape. Belinda Houk and Hilario Carmona of Scottsboro allegedly picked up Jose Martinez in Guntersville and drove him to their home.



The escapee reportedly left the home on foot.



Houk and Carmona will face charges for facilitating an escape.



The inmates were housed in a minimum security facility. Authorities believe the escape was planned, but add that none of the inmates have a history of disciplinary issues.



The incident marks the first escape from the Marshall County jail in 12 years.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the escapees should call the Marshall County Sheriff's Office at (256) 582-2034.



