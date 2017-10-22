Woman injured in rollover crash on AL-53

Emergency crews remain on the scene of a car accident near the intersection of AL-53 and North Day Hill Rd. in Harvest.More >>
Emergency crews remain on the scene of a car accident near the intersection of AL-53 and North Day Hill Rd. in Harvest.More >>
The Madison Police Department is seeking a man in connection to a series of commercial burglaries which occurred between October 6-16.More >>
The Madison Police Department is seeking a man in connection to a series of commercial burglaries which occurred between October 6-16.More >>
The was a confirmed earthquake in north Alabama Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.More >>
The was a confirmed earthquake in north Alabama Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.More >>
Two teenagers from Dawson are missing after authorities believe the two ran away from home.More >>
Two teenagers from Dawson are missing after authorities believe the two ran away from home.More >>
Huntsville City Council member Mark Russell will not seek reelection in 2018.More >>
Huntsville City Council member Mark Russell will not seek reelection in 2018.More >>