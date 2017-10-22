Woman injured in rollover crash on AL-53

A woman is injured following a crash on AL-53 and North Day Hill Road in Harvest.

The call came in around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

We’re told it was a two-car collision. A woman driving a Lexus SUV driving northbound reportedly collided with a man driving a Chevy Tahoe.

The Lexus left the roadway and flipped before settling in a ditch. The driver was alert at the scene and transported to a local hospital via HEMSI.

Her current condition is unknown.

The Tahoe suffered serious front-end damage in the accident, but the driver was unhurt. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

