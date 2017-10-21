2nd annual Pink & White Gala to help cancer survivors tonight in Huntsville

An event that raised money for a foundation that helps cancer victims is being held Saturday night in Huntsville. The 2nd Annual Michele S. Bright Pink & White Gala is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at the Von Braun Center.

Money raised by The Michele S. Bright Foundation doesn't go to research or equipment for hospitals. All of the funds go straight to the cancer survivors. There is a Mardi Gras theme this year, complete with beads, masks and moon pies.

Michele S. Bright is a six-year survivor of two cancers, breast and esophageal. She began the Foundation in 2012 to help others battling cancer overcome financial burdens.

The foundation helps survivors with things like copays, groceries, medication, and transportation to doctor appointments.

Anyone who knows someone in need of assistance or who would like to give to the foundation can contact Michele S. Bright at (256) 348-2252 or Sherri Hurst at (256) 337-2533.

