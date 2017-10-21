Vinemont man killed in early morning crash

A Vinemont man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in West Point that occurred at 6:25 a.m. Saturday.

Jerry Wayne Brown, 70, was killed when the 1992 Chevrolet pickup he was driving was struck by a 2007 Nissan Maxima driven by 25-year-old Adam McMurphy of Cullman.

Brown, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene on Hwy. 157.

McMurphy was injured and transported to Cullman Regional Hospital.

Nothing further as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

