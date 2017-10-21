Little River Canyon celebrates 25 years as National Park

The Little River Canyon National Preserve is celebrating 25 years with the National Park System this weekend.

They officially joined the system on October 21, 1992. Prior to that, throughout much of the 70s and 80s, the area was plagued by criminal activity.

Preservation awareness came to Little River Canyon in the early 90s via the country group Alabama's hit "Pass It On Down".

Successful legislative efforts by Representative Bevill and the assistance of Senator Shelby ultimately made the park more family friendly.

Longtime Park Ranger Larry Beane recalls his memories of visitors during his 22-year tenure at Little River Canyon.

"You know, I see about 25,000-30,000 people a year, it's hard to remember them all. So, it's kinda hard for me on that end to remember. Oh yeah. I was in the grocery store in Birmingham one day and this kid runs up to me and hugs me, 'Ranger Larry'. So, you know, you get to see people from all over," said Beane.

The celebration will begin Saturday morning with a three-quarter-mile Little River Falls hike from the Canyon Center at 9 a.m.

Special events will continue throughout the day, including a birthday cake, which will be served at 2 p.m. and a performance by the Jacksonville State Steel Drum Band at 3 p.m.

