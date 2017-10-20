Earthquake hits near Scottsboro - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Earthquake hits near Scottsboro

JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

The was a confirmed earthquake in north Alabama Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The 2.7 quake struck about nine miles northeast of Scottsboro shortly after 10:30 a.m.

No injuries or damage was reported.

