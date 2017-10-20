Huntsville mayor endorses Moore for Senate

U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore has received the endorsement of Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

“As a Republican, we were going to support whoever the Republican party nominated during our primary. The Republicans nominated Roy Moore," Battle said.

Moore is facing Democrat Doug Jones in the Dec. 12 election.

Battle is running for governor.

