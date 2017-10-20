Man charged in student fundraiser theft during Henagar School burglary

Two teenagers from Dawson are missing after authorities believe the two ran away from home.More >>
Huntsville City Council member Mark Russell will not seek reelection in 2018.More >>
Captain Rose, a resident of Huntsville, Alabama, will receive the Medal of Honor for voluntarily risking his life on multiple occasions during combat operations while serving as a combat medic with the 5th Special Forces Group.More >>
Based on criteria set forth by the company, Huntsville doesn’t look to be a leading contender to land the Amazon HQ2.More >>
Bed bugs inside Huntsville's Social Security office on Research Dr. have forced it to shut down for the second time in two weeks.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
Denise Robinson shared photos of her 7-year-old daughter, Tru. One showed her with long, flowing hair, the other after her head was shaved against her will, at the urging of the staff of the residential program where the girl lives.More >>
The South Mississippi community is coming to terms with the loss of a beloved little girl. Sophia Myers, 7, of Ocean Springs died October 20, 2017 after battling Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, also known as DIPG.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to the homicide of 92-year-old Montgomery resident Lou Gedel, who was brutally attacked inside her home during a deadly home invasion.More >>
Birthed from the space dust of Halley's Comet, the Orionid meteor shower has been going on for a few weeks, but it's peak time to view the star show will be this weekend.More >>
An Alabama senator is speaking out following the tragic death of a 3-year-old in Auburn. Sadie Andrews fell into a grease pit at a local ice cream shop last weekend and died.More >>
The platform fire has put new focus on oil and gas activity in the lake that few people knew anything about.More >>
