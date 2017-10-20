Man charged in student fundraiser theft during Henagar School burglary

Police in DeKalb County say they arrested a man who broke into a school and stole money from a student fundraiser.

40-year-old Billy Edward Blake of Fort Payne is facing third-degree burglary and first-degree theft charges.

Henagar police say solving this crime was all about good police work and a lot of help from Valley Head Police Chief Nick Welden.

Police say Henagar School was broken into on Sept. 29. A back door was broken to gain entry, and the burglar went through the classrooms and offices of the school.

Police say it was determined that $3,330 was taken. The money was from a barbecue fundraiser by Beta Club students for a convention trip to Birmingham.

Police say Welden was able to come up with information that led to Blake's arrest. Henagar Chief Randall Smith said a key piece of evidence was that the tattoos on Blake matched those from surveillance video.

Blake was arrested this week. He has since been released on bond.

Flat Rock School in nearby Jackson County was also broken into that weekend.

Sheriff's officials there say their investigation is ongoing.

