Sheriff's office asks for help locating missing DeKalb teens

Two teenagers from Dawson are missing after authorities believe the two ran away from home.

14-year-old Mckenna Rylie Copeland and 16-year-old Andruw Peyton Jones were last seen Wednesday.

The teens are believed to be driving a white 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe with tag number 28DG319.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has no indication where the two may be traveling.

Mckenna was last seen wearing a Kansas State hat.

You can call the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office with any information at 256-845-3801.

