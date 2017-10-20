Longtime Huntsville City Council member will not seek reelection

Huntsville City Council member Mark Russell will not seek reelection in 2018.More >>
Captain Rose, a resident of Huntsville, Alabama, will receive the Medal of Honor for voluntarily risking his life on multiple occasions during combat operations while serving as a combat medic with the 5th Special Forces Group.More >>
Based on criteria set forth by the company, Huntsville doesn’t look to be a leading contender to land the Amazon HQ2.More >>
Bed bugs inside Huntsville's Social Security office on Research Dr. have forced it to shut down for the second time in two weeks.More >>
A gun at Hazel Green High School resulted in a student's arrest Thursday.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
Authorities said the rock broke through the windshield and fatally wounded Kenneth White, a father of four.More >>
A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
Trump started the storm this week when he claimed that he alone of U.S. presidents had called the families of all slain soldiers.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate just minutes before he was scheduled to die.More >>
Denise Robinson shared photos of her 7-year-old daughter, Tru. One showed her with long, flowing hair, the other after her head was shaved against her will, at the urging of the staff of the residential program where the girl lives.More >>
KFC is officially the ruler of Twitter. Go and observe who the fast food chicken giant follows on Twitter.More >>
A farm accident between Plainview and Floydada led to life-saving measures by an emergency rescue and trauma team Tuesday (October 17th). Fifty-nine year-old Leo Martinez was trapped when his legs were caught inside of a 20-foot tall grain auger cart, causing severe life-threatening injuries.More >>
