Sheffield woman killed in overnight crash

Captain Rose, a resident of Huntsville, Alabama, will receive the Medal of Honor for voluntarily risking his life on multiple occasions during combat operations while serving as a combat medic with the 5th Special Forces Group.More >>
Captain Rose, a resident of Huntsville, Alabama, will receive the Medal of Honor for voluntarily risking his life on multiple occasions during combat operations while serving as a combat medic with the 5th Special Forces Group.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday that Alabama’s preliminary seasonally adjusted Sept. unemployment rate is 3.8 percent, which is the lowest it has been since April 2007 and the lowest in state history.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday that Alabama’s preliminary seasonally adjusted Sept. unemployment rate is 3.8 percent, which is the lowest it has been since April 2007 and the lowest in state history.More >>
Based on criteria set forth by the company, Huntsville doesn’t look to be a leading contender to land the Amazon HQ2.More >>
Based on criteria set forth by the company, Huntsville doesn’t look to be a leading contender to land the Amazon HQ2.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
Bed bugs inside Huntsville's Social Security office on Research Dr. have forced it to shut down for the second time in two weeks.More >>
Bed bugs inside Huntsville's Social Security office on Research Dr. have forced it to shut down for the second time in two weeks.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
Authorities said the rock broke through the windshield and fatally wounded Kenneth White, a father of four.More >>
Authorities said the rock broke through the windshield and fatally wounded Kenneth White, a father of four.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
Denise Robinson shared photos of her 7-year-old daughter, Tru. One showed her with long, flowing hair, the other after her head was shaved against her will, at the urging of the staff of the residential program where the girl lives.More >>
Denise Robinson shared photos of her 7-year-old daughter, Tru. One showed her with long, flowing hair, the other after her head was shaved against her will, at the urging of the staff of the residential program where the girl lives.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate just minutes before he was scheduled to die.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate just minutes before he was scheduled to die.More >>
A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.More >>
A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
Republicans must shift their focus to enacting President Donald Trump's sweeping tax plan, a far heavier lift than the $4 trillion budget plan they've muscled through the Senate to lay the groundwork for the first...More >>
Republicans must shift their focus to enacting President Donald Trump's sweeping tax plan, a far heavier lift than the $4 trillion budget plan they've muscled through the Senate to lay the groundwork for the first tax overhaul in three decades.More >>
An Athens, Texas mother's letter to her 2-year-old daughter's pediatric nurses has gone viral.More >>
An Athens, Texas mother's letter to her 2-year-old daughter's pediatric nurses has gone viral.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>