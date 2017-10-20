Sheffield woman killed in overnight crash

A single-vehicle crash early Friday morning claimed the life of a Sheffield woman.

Tiela Ann Curry, 26, was traveling north on LaGrange Rd. around 2 a.m. when her 2003 Ford Escape left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned five miles south of Muscle Shoals.

Curry was ejected from the vehicle and transported to Helen Keller Hospital, where she died of her injuries just after 6 a.m.

Curry was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Nothing further as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

