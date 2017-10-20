Organization hosting blanket and coat drive for homeless

Shawntina Reeves is the founder of the organization Carrie’s Caring Hearts.

She started it to honor the memory of her mother, who according to Reeves, would always make sure that anyone she encountered had food and clothing.

Reeves is asking that people donate blankets, coats, socks, gloves or any other kind of winter item they can provide.

Helping the homeless hits home for Reeves, who says she knows all too well what it's like to lose a home.

“It’s not easy, so if when I’m able and I can help others, then that’s what I’m going to do,” Reeves said.

The organization will host a blanket and coat drive Saturday, October 21, at 2 p.m. at First Stop in Huntsville.

