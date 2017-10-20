Monument honoring Judge E. Horton, Jr. unveiled

On Thursday a monument honoring a historic North Alabama judge was unveiled.

Judge E. Horton, Jr. famously overturned a guilty verdict against one of the Scottsboro Boys, who were falsely accused of rape in the 1930s.

Now, what Judge Horton stood for will live on forever outside the Limestone County Courthouse.

