WATCH LIVE: Huntsville resident to receive Medal of Honor

The U.S. Army will host a media roundtable on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, from 10:30-11:15 a.m. in the DoD Briefing Room, 2E973, with retired U.S. Army Captain Gary Michael "Mike" Rose.

Rose will receive the Medal of Honor from President Donald J. Trump at a White House ceremony on Oct. 23, 2017, for conspicuous gallantry while serving as a sergeant during the Vietnam War.

Joining Rose will be Col. Eugene McCarley (retired), mission commander of Operation Tailwind, and Tom Stump, an Air Force pilot who participated in the military operation.

Following the roundtable, brief five-to-seven-minute, one-on-one, on-camera interviews with Mr. Rose and two of his battle brothers may be conducted.

A historian from the U.S. Army Center of Military History will also be available to provide context to Operation Tailwind and the U.S. Army's involvement in Southeast Asia during that time.

Rose, a resident of Huntsville, Alabama, will receive the Medal of Honor for voluntarily risking his life on multiple occasions during combat operations while serving as a combat medic with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne).

From Sept. 11-14, 1970, while his unit was engaged with a numerically-superior force deep in enemy-controlled territory.

Rose exposed himself to enemy fire numerous times to provide medical aid to his comrades and used his own body to shield a wounded American from harm.

Rose will be the 69th living soldier to receive the Medal of Honor for actions in Vietnam, and the 19th combat medic to receive the medal.

Click here to read more about Captain Gary Michael Rose.

