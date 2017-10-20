Huntsville resident receives Medal of Honor

At a White House ceremony Monday afternoon, an Alabama hero received the highest award for valor in action that a member of the American Armed Services can receive.

Captain Gary Michael "Mike" Rose of Huntsville was personally awarded the Medal of Honor by President Donald J. Trump.

The President who spoke glowingly of Rose’s conspicuous gallantry while serving as a sergeant during the Vietnam War.

Cpt. Rose was commended for voluntarily risking his life on multiple occasions during combat operations while serving as a combat medic with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) from Sept. 11-14, 1970, while his unit was engaged with a numerically-superior force deep in enemy-controlled territory.

He exposed himself to enemy fire numerous times to provide medical aid to his comrades and used his own body to shield a wounded American from harm.

Rose will be the 69th living soldier to receive the Medal of Honor for actions in Vietnam, and the 19th combat medic to receive the medal.

Joining Cpt. Rose was Col. Eugene McCarley (retired), mission commander of Operation Tailwind, and Tom Stump, an Air Force pilot who participated in the military operation.

