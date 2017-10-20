SLIDESHOW: Data firm ranks 10 leading cities for Amazon HQ2

There’s an increasingly lengthy list of cities vying to become the home of the new Amazon headquarters, including Huntsville.

WAFF has confirmed the Huntsville-Madison Chamber of Commerce did submit a proposal in hopes of luring Amazon to the Rocket City.

Huntsville joins more than 100 other cities trying to get Amazon's attention.

The company promises to invest approximately $5 billion and hire 50,000 workers.

Amazon has set various criteria that interested cities will be judged against. They’re looking for a city with a population of at least one million, an international airport, and a “business-friendly” tax structure.

Based on that criteria, Huntsville doesn’t look to be a leading contender to land the Amazon HQ2.

According to Moody’s, a financial services company, the Top 10 leading cities are as follows:

Austin, Texas Atlanta, Georgia Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Rochester, New York Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Jersey City, New Jersey Miami, Florida Portland, Oregon Boston, Massachusetts Salt Lake City, Utah

Per the Moody’s analysis:

Based on Amazon’s stated preferences and our understanding of the relevant economic factors that determine a city’s desirability from a business location standpoint, we have ranked metro areas based on five broad categories: Business environment Human capital Cost Quality of life Transportation In addition, we consider a sixth more subjective category, geography, which ranks metro areas based on unstated subjective regional and geographic factors that we believe Amazon will be considering but are subject to more debate than the five other categories.

Visit Moody’s Analytics to read more on methodology.

