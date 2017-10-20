Gold Star widow shares her call with President Trump

The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
Bed bugs inside Huntsville's Social Security office on Research Dr. have forced it to shut down for the second time in two weeks.More >>
Bed bugs inside Huntsville's Social Security office on Research Dr. have forced it to shut down for the second time in two weeks.More >>
A gun at Hazel Green High School resulted in a student's arrest Thursday.More >>
A gun at Hazel Green High School resulted in a student's arrest Thursday.More >>
Huntsville police say a man was shot at Butler Terrace off Indiana Street Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Huntsville police say a man was shot at Butler Terrace off Indiana Street Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Shortly after noon Wednesday, officers with one or more federal agencies raided Mays Computers & Outdoors, a family-owned store in Athens.More >>
Shortly after noon Wednesday, officers with one or more federal agencies raided Mays Computers & Outdoors, a family-owned store in Athens.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate just minutes before he was scheduled to die.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate just minutes before he was scheduled to die.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.More >>
A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
Republicans must shift their focus to enacting President Donald Trump's sweeping tax plan, a far heavier lift than the $4 trillion budget plan they've muscled through the Senate to lay the groundwork for the first...More >>
Republicans must shift their focus to enacting President Donald Trump's sweeping tax plan, a far heavier lift than the $4 trillion budget plan they've muscled through the Senate to lay the groundwork for the first tax overhaul in three decades.More >>
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>
An investigation is underway after a substitute teacher put duct tape on the mouths of students.More >>
An investigation is underway after a substitute teacher put duct tape on the mouths of students.More >>
Ames Mayfield's line of questioning during a state senator's visit got him kicked out of his Cub Scouts den because the pack leader reportedly thought he was being disrespectful.More >>
Ames Mayfield's line of questioning during a state senator's visit got him kicked out of his Cub Scouts den because the pack leader reportedly thought he was being disrespectful.More >>
Nearly one week after losing to Syracuse for their first loss of the season, the defending National Champion Clemson Tigers may have another controversy on their hands.More >>
Nearly one week after losing to Syracuse for their first loss of the season, the defending National Champion Clemson Tigers may have another controversy on their hands.More >>