Gold Star widow shares her call with President Trump

On the heels of several negative stories centering on President Donald Trump’s interactions with the families of fallen soldiers, a Gold Star widow has shared a video of her phone call with the Commander-in-Chief.

In speaking to the Washington Post, Natasha De Alencar’s interaction with President Trump was “a moment of niceness that we needed because we were going through hell.”

De Alencar’s husband, Army Staff Sgt. Mark R. De Alencar, was killed during a firefight with Islamic State fighters eastern in Afghanistan last April.

He left behind five children — Deshaune, 20, Octavia, 18, ­Rodrigo, 16, Tatiyana, 13, and Marcos, 5 — and his wife of 15 years.

Per the Washington Post:

Trump opened by saying how sorry he is about the “whole situation,” before adding that De Alencar’s husband was “an unbelievable hero.” Later in the call, Trump invited De Alencar to the White House, telling her, “If you’re around Washington, you come over and see me in the Oval Office,” before asking about her oldest son, Deshaun, who is playing college football at Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Mo. The phone call ended with Trump repeating his invitation to the White House and advising De Alencar to take care of herself. In total, the conversation lasted just under four minutes.

According to the Post, De Alencar is one of 13 Gold Star families contacted as part of a larger story about the President's relationships with Gold Star families.

