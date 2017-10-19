Marshall Technical School cuts ribbon for new junior ROTC program

The Marshall Technical School in Guntersville held a ribbon-cutting Thursday morning for their new junior ROTC program.

The school launched the program in the fall with 19 students enrolled. This comes a little over a year after Albertville High School disbanded their program.

Superintendent Cindy Wigley said the program is open to all four county high schools, and the city systems that choose to send students to Marshall Technical School.

Lillian Goza, a 10th-grader at Asbury School, doesn't have an military ties in her family but said she has come to love the class and the lessons she is learning to prepare for her future.

"It’s honestly like one of the best classes that I have because it’s so much fun. And it makes you feel like you have a second family almost, sort of. And it helps you get just kind of more confident," she said. "It helps you try to get a grasp on your life."

Marshall County’s new junior. ROTC program is funded by a 50/50 match between Sen. Clay Scofield, Reps. Will Ainsworth, David Standridge and Kerry Rich, and the Marshall County school board.

Two courses are currently offered for 10th, 11th and 12-graders this school year. Two more will be added for the 2018-2019 school year.

