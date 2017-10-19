Crime Stoppers: Duo makes off with stolen vehicle, wallet

Police say these two drove a stolen vehicle and used a stolen wallet at a Madison gas station on Sept. 6, 2017. (Source: Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers)

You're not breaking the law if you leave your keys and wallet in an unlocked vehicle but you're certainly leaving an open invitation to a crook.

Surveillance video captured two suspects walking into the Mapco on U.S. 72 West in Madison on Sept. 6. One of the suspects was wearing a pink shirt. The other had a blue hoodie.

According to police, the two were driving a stolen vehicle and using the victim's wallet in the store. Once inside the store, the two suspects split up.

If you know who either one of these alleged crooks are, please make the anonymous call to 256-53-Crime.

There's up to a $1,000 reward.

