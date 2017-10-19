Bridgeport working on downtown redevelopment

Bridgeport is working on a redevelopment project for its downtown. This will be the first major upgrade for the area since the 1970s.

The project includes a streetscape improvement plan to replace sidewalks and lighting along Alabama Avenue.

Mayor David "Bubba" Hughes said the city has already begun work on a new amphitheater that will serve as the main attraction for the downtown.

"The end goal is to bring more people into town. You know, we've got two plants here. This plant over here at Mohawk, just acquired from Beaulieu. They're probably going to end up with roughly 450 people. And we got people coming through our town every day and we want to make it presentable," said Hughes.

The amphitheater, which will have room for about 200 to 300 people, should be finished by early spring. It will become the host site for Bridgeport's portion of the route for the annual Trail of Tears ride.

Hughes said they hope to begin work on the streetscape project by next spring as well.

