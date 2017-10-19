Hollywood police using upgraded body cameras, social media

The Hollywood Police Department is upgrading cameras to better help their officers on the job.

The cameras they have been using aren't the traditional body cameras most departments have. They are called point-of-view cameras and clip onto the officer's collar instead of their chest. Hollywood Police Chief Jason Hepler said there is an advantage of using these cameras over the popular body versions.

"We tested the body cameras that actually mounted on your shirt. So we did several different tests when I went to the range. And when you have a camera centered at your chest and your aiming centered at your chest with your firearm, you're blocking your camera," said Hepler. "So all of that good footage that you would have from your camera would be covered up by your hands and your firearm."

Another valuable tool the department has used for about eight years is its Facebook page. Hepler said it has been very successful for a town of their size, especially with more people feeling more comfortable to report tips.

"It has bridged the gap with the community by letting them see what we're doing and establishing trust," Hepler said.

