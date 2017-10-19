Marshall County Leadership class learns about Arab SWAT team

Leaders in Marshall County got a firsthand look at what it's like being on a SWAT team. It was all part of Leadership Marshall County, who made the trip to Arab Thursday afternoon.

Members of the Marshall County Leadership class got a front row seat to an Arab SWAT Team simulation. It's something these guys train for constantly because they never know when their skills will be called into action.

Albertville's K-9 officer showed the group how dogs aid in police work.

Officials conducting the class hope it gives people a better understanding of what police work is all about.

"It's the force that we have to use, whether it's the explosion used to get into a residence, a house or secured facility, whether it's a fully armored vehicle, they don't understand why we need that or what we would have to use it for, so we try to educate them on why we have each thing from the fully armored vehicle to the Humvee to using saline IV bags for explosives," said Arab Police Chief Ed Ralston.

The group is heading to various schools learning about education in the county next month. They'll conclude their nine-month class in May.

