Hazel Green student arrested after gun found at school

A gun at Hazel Green High School resulted in a student's arrest Thursday.

Lt. Brian Chaffin with the The Madison County Sheriff's Office said a gun was found in a student's backpack. The school resource officer took the student into custody.

The student was charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.

It was not clear if the gun was loaded, but Chaffin said there was no threat to the school.

