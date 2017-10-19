Hazel Green student arrested after gun found at school - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Hazel Green student arrested after gun found at school

By Jonathan Grass, Digital Content Producer
HAZEL GREEN, AL (WAFF) -

A gun at Hazel Green High School resulted in a student's arrest Thursday.

Lt. Brian Chaffin with the The Madison County Sheriff's Office said a gun was found in a student's backpack. The school resource officer took the student into custody.

The student was charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.

It was not clear if the gun was loaded, but Chaffin said there was no threat to the school.

