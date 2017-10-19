Kitchen Cops; 5 low performers, 1 with rodent droppings

Riverside Restaurant in Florence scored a 77 during its recent health inspection. The inspector reported finding rodent d roppings in the dry storage area. Riverside also had some cold food over the mandated maximum 41 degree temperature needed to keep bacteria from growing. Eggs that were sitting out were reportedly 20 degrees too warm. And a cooler was holding several food items that were 6 degrees off the mark.

The Dairy Queen in Florence scored an 81. The inspector reported finding barbecue without date marks to indicate when it was prepared and when it would expire. Dairy Queen also lost points because one sink for employee hand washing was not accessible and another did not have hot water.

La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant in Florence scored an 84. The health department reported finding roaches in the dishwashing area, and that a cooler was running above the required temperature.

Wok-n-Roll in Florence also scored an 84. The restaurant reportedly had expiration dated some ready-to-eat food longer than is allowed. The inspector also reported a cooler was holding food items 3 to 8 degrees over the required temperature.

The Jiffy Food Store on West Market Street in Athens scored an 80. The Limestone County Health Department reported that hot wings were not hot enough to prevent bacterial growth at 15 degrees under the mandated minimum of 135 degrees.

Four of this week's 11 Kitchen Cops high performers earned a perfect score. The deli and the AFC Sushi at the Publix on Woodward Avenue in Muscle Shoals scored a 100, as did Jones Valley Burgers in Huntsville and Catherine's Gourmet Desserts.

The following seven earned a 99: Chuck E. Cheese's in Sheffield, Nick's Ristorante in Huntsville, the Five Guys Burgers at 1221 North Memorial Parkway in Huntsville, the Palace Soda Shop in Tuscumbia, Mason Jar on Main in Red Bay, the deli at the Costco at 1205 North Memorial Parkway in Huntsville, and Oumi Sushi at Sprouts 481 in Madison.

There was one reinspection this week. El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant in Hazel Green made a big time K-Cops comeback, scoring a 97 this time, 15 points better than its previous inspection.

For health inspection scores from around the Tennessee Valley and across Alabama, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48