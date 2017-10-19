Domestic violence victims remembered in Guntersville

Alabama's attorney general and Marshall County's former district attorney returned to Marshall County Thursday to call attention to domestic violence.

The keynote speaker was Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, who said Marshall County has a model program for domestic violence.

Many gathered at Guntersville City Hall to remember those victims of domestic violence. Marshall told the crowd approximately one in three women will be victims of domestic violence, but only 25 percent of those will ever report it.

Marshall praised all of those there who worked with domestic violence victims to help them turn their lives around.

Brittany Stockton is a domestic violence survivor who told the crowd how hard it was to leave and be prepared for the life changes that come with it.

"I have my own apartment. Everything was furnished by the day that I moved in, and I have custody of my youngest daughter back, and my oldest daughter is going to be returning in January of next year," said Stockton.

"I think to know they have support, that there's opportunities for them for both housing and jobs, and beyond that to see the victims want to be able to leave, it's just being able to have the support to leave that situation and be safe," said Marshall.

Marshall said solving domestic violence is a very complex problem and requires a very strong support system.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48