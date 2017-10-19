Huntsville submits bid for Amazon's new headquarters

The city of Huntsville submitted its proposal to Amazon to see if they could land Amazon's second headquarters.

The final bids were due Thursday for all the cities wanting to be up for consideration for Amazon's new headquarters

More than 100 cities and counties have expressed interest.

Amazon has pledged to invest $5 billion and hire 50,000 people for the new headquarters.

Amazon plans to announce the winner next year.

Birmingham has also submitted a proposal to lure in Amazon's new headquarters.

