Attorney for murder suspect collapses in Lauderdale County courtroom

The defense attorney for a man accused of shooting and killing a retired corrections officer in Florence collapsed during closing arguments on Thursday morning.

CPR was administered in the courtroom on Alfonso Jarmon's attorney until paramedics arrived. His attorney was rushed to the hospital. At this time, there is no word on her condition.

Investigators told us back in 2016, that neighbors told them there had been an altercation involving Alfonso Jarmon and 77-year-old Charles Hugh Perkins. , Later that day, Jarmon fatally shot Perkins in Perkins' front yard on Redbud Street. Investigators say there are witnesses who saw it happen

Jarmon had been free on a $50,000 bond but was put back in jail after he violated conditions of that bond.

Due to Jarmon's attorney collapsing, the trial has been postponed until Friday morning. They will reassess at that time.

