Missing child alert cancelled for south Alabama teen

Malachi Mark Callison (Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency) Malachi Mark Callison (Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has cancelled its missing child alert for 13-year-old Malachi Mark Callison.

He was reported missing in Daphne Thursday morning. The alert was cancelled a few hours later.

