ALEA issues emergency missing child alert for teen

The Daphne Alabama Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Malachi Mark Callison is a 13-year-old boy, who was last seen wearing a blue shirt, shorts, and possibly a green and black fedora hat in Daphne on Thursday, October 19.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Callison contact Daphne police at 251-621-9100 or call 911.

