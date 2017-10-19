Body found in Lake Guntersville identified - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Body found in Lake Guntersville identified

By Stephen McLamb, Reporter
A man's body was found in Lake Guntersville on Oct. 18, 2017. (Source: WAFF) A man's body was found in Lake Guntersville on Oct. 18, 2017. (Source: WAFF)
GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

The Marshall County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death of a 64-year-old Arab man on Thursday morning. 

The coroner says 64-year-old Duwayne Moore suffered a cardiac event that caused his death on Wednesday afternoon. During that cardiac event, Moore fell from his boat. 

On Wednesday, Moore's body was recovered from Lake Guntersville.

According to the Marshall County coroner's office, a passerby noticed the body floating next to a boat at the Town Creek Fishing Center at about 1 p.m.

