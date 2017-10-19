Road closures for Bob Jones homecoming parade

Bob Jones High School Homecoming Parade starts Thursday, October 19 at 5 p.m. and Madison police will be providing traffic control and security during the event.

Madison police tell us that the parade line-up will start at Portal Lane between Hughes Road and Douglas Street. Portal Lane will close at 3:30 p.m. to prepare for the line-up, which begins at 4 p.m.

The areas impacted will be Hughes Road from Portal Lane to Bob Jones High School which is located at 650 Hughes Road.

All of the side streets along the route will be closed for the parade and re-open as the parade passes.

All side streets and parking lots along the parade route on Hughes Road will close at 4:45 p.m. with the parade begins at 5 p.m.

Madison police are asking drivers to make alternate travel plans during this time.

All roads should be reopened by 7 p.m.

