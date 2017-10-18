Feds raid Athens business

Shortly after noon Wednesday, officers with one or more federal agencies raided Mays Computers & Outdoors, a family-owned store in Athens. The company’s Facebook page says they are a computer repair service and outdoor equipment store.

Some officers’ shirts and vests said "computer forensics." Others said “forensic examiner.” Some said “police GSA – OIG," which stands for office of the inspector general based in Washington, D.C.

WAFF 48 News has reached out to local law enforcement and talked to spokespeople for a federal agency involved. Because it’s an open federal investigation, information is not public at this time. We will continue following and updating this story and update as soon as authorities release more information.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48