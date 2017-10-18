Man shot at Huntsville housing complex

Huntsville police say a man was shot at Butler Terrace off Indiana Street Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. His injuries do not appear life-threatening.

No suspect is in custody at this time. No other details have been announced yet.

This was Huntsville's fourth shooting Wednesday. Three people were shot in a drive-by shooting on Atkins Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48